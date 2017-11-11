I-T crackdown on Sasikala: Raids at Namadhu, Jaya TV offices on for 3rd day

JUST IN
ANI  |  Chennai 

I-T raids on Jaya TV Office
Income Tax raids continue at Jaya TV office in #Chennai's Ekkaduthangal in a case of alleged tax evasion. Photo: ANI Twitter (@ANI)

The Income Tax (I-T) department raid continued for the third day in 40 locations related to Tamil Newspaper Namadhu MGR and Jaya TV offices on Saturday, in connection with an alleged tax evasion matter.

The raid was also conducted at residences of Managing Director Vivek Jayaraman and his sister Krishna Priya Vivek.

On November 9, the I-T department conducted raids at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Karnataka in-charge V Pugazhendi's residence at Damlur locality of Bangalore.

He is a supporter of former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.

Raids were conducted at Jaya TV office, Dr Namadhu MGR in Chennai and other premises belonging to the family members of Sasikala and her supporters.

These raids were conducted after media reports of alleged tax evasion surfaced.
First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 12:19 IST

