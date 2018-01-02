ICC rates MCG pitch as 'Poor'

The International Council (ICC) rated the Ground (MCG) pitch as "poor" on Tuesday.

The MCG, where the fourth Ashes Test between and was played, drew criticism from both teams after the hosts scored 327 and 263-4 declared in their two innings while scored 491 in their only innings.

Also, only 24 wickets fell in the match that ended in a draw.

In a statement issued by the ICC, Ranjan Madugalle, the match referee for the Test, said, ""The bounce of the MCG pitch was medium, but slow in pace and got slower as the match progressed. The nature of the pitch did not change over the five days and there was no natural deterioration."

He added, "As such, the pitch did not allow an even contest between the bat and the ball as it neither favoured the batsmen too much nor it gave the bowlers sufficient opportunity to take wickets."

The now have 14 days to provide their response to Madugalle's report.

The MCG Test was the last Test to be rated under the current Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, with a revised process coming into effect in men's and women's international from January 4, following the conclusion of the versus Windies T20I series which ends in on Wednesday.

The major change in the revised Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process is to the sanctioning system for venues which present substandard conditions for international matches. If a pitch or outfield is rated as being substandard, that venue will be allocated a number of demerit points.

One demerit point will be awarded to venues whose pitches are rated by the match referees as below average, while three and five demerit points will be awarded to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

When a venue accumulates five demerit points, it will be suspended from hosting any international for a period of 12 months, while a venue will be suspended from staging any international for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points.

