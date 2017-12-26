ICCPL, India's top public relation firm posts growth of over 35 percent in 2017

-
Delhi/NCR based public relation firm Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL) has posted a growth of over 35 percent in the calendar year 2017 along with its subsidiary, DIGICOMM, a renowned digital marketing company.
ICCPL has a major exposure in the sectors like real estate, education, automobile and retail.
Started in 2011 by a young management graduate, Dushyant Sinha, the organisation today has one of the largest portfolio of clients in Delhi/NCR. The firm in 2016 had ventured into digital marketing company under DIGICOMM.
Indian market's growing inclination towards digital and online marketing has helped the company to acquire large number of clients. The company after opening its offices in Delhi and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) is looking forward to open more branches all across the country and is also eyeing to expand internationally in FY 18-19.
The companies together have posted a cumulative growth rate of over 35 percent in calendar year 2017. The growth rate is based on the increase in the number of clients which took place in Jan-Dec 2017.
"The combination of public relation and digital marketing goes hand in hand for our clients. Public Relation strengthens our content and knowledge about the sector and digital marketing helps our clients promoting the right content to their target audience. Social media and google marketing is going to increase manifolds in coming few years. It is going to become imperative for business houses to optimally use the online marketing tools to achieve their targets and achieve a sustainable growth," said founder director of ICCPL and DIGICOMM, Dushyant Sinha.
The digital marketing company is planning to launch few unique selling tools for Indian real estate to help developers sell their unsold inventory and also to help them sell faster in future.
