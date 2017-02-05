TRENDING ON BS
Mughal Gardens opens for public from Sunday

Highlight of this year includes two varieties of roses named after the President and his late wife

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Mughal Garden
President Pranab Mukherjee in Mughal Gardens. Photo: PTI

The iconic Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for the general public from Sunday. President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the gardens, as part of the annual Udyanotsav on Saturday.

The highlight of this year's Udyanotsav includes two new varieties of roses named after the President and his late wife Suvra Mukherjee.

About 14 thousand Tulip bulbs in seven different colours like red, orange, pink and purple have been planted in the gardens.

Several beds of roses, including both new and heritage varieties are the main attraction of the Long garden.

Flower Carpets in magnificent designs will be on display in the Central Lawns revealing the skill and craft of the gardeners of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The gardens will remain open till 12th of next month except on Mondays which are maintenance days.

