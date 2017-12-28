ICRC calls medical evacuation in Syria 'a positive step'

The on Wednesday called the evacuation of people in critical medical condition from a besieged suburb of the Syrian capital, a positive step.

Taking to Twitter, the world's biggest aid organisation said, "The operation is a positive step. This will give some respite to the people suffering in - especially those in dire need of life-saving medical treatment."

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Committee of the in informed that medical evacuations have begun from the Syrian rebel-held enclave of to

The ICRC further said, "The evacuation came after an agreement was reached between parties to the conflict. Following their request, we and SYRedCrescent accepted to act as neutral humanitarian intermediary to facilitate this agreement."

Under the terms of a deal between Bashar and group Jaish al-Islam, which controls Eastern Ghouta, 25 more people are expected to be evacuated for lifesaving medical treatment in the coming days, reported

conveyed three sick children and a woman out of late Tuesday for medical treatment in hospitals.

The has pleaded to Bashar to allow evacuation of around 500 patients, who will die without any urgent medical care as almost 400,000 people in are surrounded by forces loyal to his government.

