Ileana D'Cruz married to beau Andrew Kneebone?

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Bollywood star Ileana D'Cruz has sparked marriage rumours with her latest Instagram picture.

The 'Baadshaho' star, who is in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone, a professional photographer, has, for the first time, referred him as 'hubby'.

The 30-year-old shared a blurry photo of herself with a Christmas tree and captioned it as, "My favourite time of the year #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family Photo by hubby @ andrewkneebonephotography"

The post has left her fans wondering if she has secretly tied the knot with her long-time Australian boyfriend.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:15 IST

