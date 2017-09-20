IMD issues forecast of intermittent rains, says no cyclone warning received

(IMD) has issued forecast of intermittent rains, on Wednesday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Naik said that no cyclonic warning has been issued, as of now.

Earlier, the has alerted that high tide is expected on Wednesday afternoon at 12 .03 p.m. of 4 .5 mm and had also warned for heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Mumbai's lifeline local trains services were delayed for 15 to 20 minutes due to the heavy downpour.

Last evening, the flight operations at the Airport were suspended for nearly half an hour, due to poor visibility and water logging on the runway.

Reportedly, recorded its second highest rain in September in a span of 12 hours, on Tuesday.

On August 29, recorded 297 .6 mm rain in nine hours 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p .m ., higher than any 24-hour rain in August in a decade which had brought the city to a halt, as commuters waded through chest-deep waters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)