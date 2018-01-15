In Pics: On Army day, three service Chiefs pay tribute to martyred soldiers

On the 70th Day, of Staff Bipin Rawat, of the Naval Staff Sunil Lanba, and Air Marshal B S Dhanoa paid tribute at in on Monday.

The day commemorates the valiant soldiers for their sacrifice to the nation and its citizens.

On the occasion, Modi took to to extend to the soldiers and their families and paid to the

Photo: (@adgpi)

"On Day, I convey to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of has unwavering and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents," Modi wrote on

In another tweet, he said, "Our always puts the nation first. I all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. will never forget our valiant heroes."

also honoured the and bravery of the soldiers.

"On #ArmyDay we remember the indomitable and supreme sacrifices of our soldiers & their exemplary dedication & bravery. #ArmyDay2018," Jaitley wrote on

Photo: (@adgpi)

posted, " to band of brothers.

Nation first, always and every time. #ArmyDay."

Paying tribute to the soldiers, wrote, "We the valour, and sacrifice of our brave jawans on #ArmyDay. Your perseverance defends our freedom; your dedication shields our liberty. It's because of your sacrifices a billion hopes and dreams can take shape."

posted, "On Day, a grateful Nation salutes the and spirit of selfless service of our armed forces personnel."

Gujarat Minister also took to and wrote, "Let's our real heroes for their indomitable courage, valour, ultimate sacrifice and dedication towards the NATION. #ArmyDay."

Day is celebrated annually on January 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)