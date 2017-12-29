India condemns Kabul terror attack

on Friday strongly condemned Thursday's "cowardly suicide terror attack" at the media news agency and the cultural centre in which claimed more than 40 innocent lives and left many more injured.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the victims of this dastardly attack and we wish early recovery to the injured," the (MEA), said, in a statement.

expressed solidarity with "at this difficult time" and added that it is "committed to extend all possible support in their fight against the menace of and efforts to bring peace, stability and security in the country," the statement read.

On Thursday, the suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of the center in the PD6 area of

has ordered authorities to investigate the serial blasts.

The Presidential Palace in a statement on said, "Terrorist groups and their backers must know that the people are united and stand firm to any plot carried out by their enemies; these heinous attacks will not break the resolve of the people."

In addition to this, the United Nations Assistance Mission in (UNAMA) has condemned the attack.

"UNAMA condemns today's attack on civilians in # Preliminary reports indicate high civilian casualty numbers. The Mission's human rights workers on ground establishing facts," the UNAMA tweeted.

Women, children and journalists were among the dead.

