India fast emerging as inventors' hub for drugs patent

is fast emerging as an inventors' hub for patents for an assortment of drugs worldwide. Around 15 per cent of the total 1.3 lakh patents filed in from 2013 to 2015 have been contributed by the indigenous industry. is ranked second only to the in terms of applications for product for drugs with the USFDA (US Food and Administration) as revealed during the ongoing 69th Indian taking place in

Largely known for the manufacture of generic drugs, the Indian industry has started moving up the as it invests more money in research to develop new drugs and reformulate existing ones.

"It was brought to light that has traditionally been focusing on process patents, but since 2005, importance is being given to product patents. There has been a paradigm shift. Key speakers at the 69th spent Saturday deliberating on the strides being made in this direction of discovering new molecules," said Dr. Shailendra Saraf, of the IPC's local organising committee.

" is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, accounting for 20 per cent of global exports in terms of volume. The country has a large pool of scientists to steer the industry ahead to an even higher level. Presently, over 80 per cent of anti-retroviral drugs used to combat (Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome) are supplied by companies in India" added Dr. Dhirender Kaushik, the (LOC) of the Council of (PCI).

Dr. Kaushik further observed that " has emerged as a global hub for manufacture of formulations, generics and biological. exports all across globe. Indian medicines are known for affordable price. The Indian market is the third largest in terms of volumes and 13th largest in terms of value, and it accounts for 20 per cent in the volume terms and 1.4 per cent in value terms of global industry."

The UN-backed medicines pool has signed six sub licenses with Indian manufacturers Aurobindo, Cipla, Desano, Emcure, and Laurus Labs, allowing them generic anti medicine Tenofovir Alafenamide (TAF) for 112 developing nations. It is noteworthy that a professional exhibition to showcase new innovations of machinery, laboratory equipments etc. from and overseas are being displayed concurrently alongside the technical sessions during the

" Expo-2017, a highly acclaimed resource has roped in with the Congress, to showcase the latest technological advancement in industries and other related fields to budding pharmacists. It is providing an opportunity to students for close interaction with the industrial development. It's also providing an opportunity for buyers-sellers interaction and possible business opportunities to participating exhibitors" Dr. Kaushik informed.

The three-day event will conclude today with a deliberation on the dual regulation of education by the Council of (PCI) and the All Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which is a controversial issue.

The issue of creating a separate ministry of will also come up, as having industry being monitored and supervised by the under has not given the desired results, according to participating experts.

"We will be adopting a resolution on the final day which will be submitted to the central government for appropriate action," said Dr. Saraf.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)