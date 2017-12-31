India on verge of achieving something special: Ravi Shastri on South Africa tour

Indian team coach Shastri on Sunday said the team was on the verge of achieving something special in South Africa, despite its poor record in the country since 1992.

"Tell me one team in world that has travelled well over the last two years? We have that opportunity and we sense it," Shastri told Sport24.

Having drawn one and lost five Test series in since 1992, the pressure will be on to perform well. However, Shastri is optimistic and feels that the demons of the previous disastrous tours are a thing of the past.

"This team is up for the challenge. If you had asked me four years ago if it was up for the challenge, I would have said 'no'," he said.

He added, "This team has gained in experience now. We have strength in our fast department which is key in taking 20 wickets."

The India- series will include three Test matches, six One-Day Internationals and three T20Is.

The first Test match at the Newlands in will commence from January 5.

