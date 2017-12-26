Indian Army crosses over LoC, kills three Pak soldiers

In retaliation to an earlier ceasefire violation, the soldiers crossed over the (LoC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday and killed three Pakistani troops, as per Intelligence sources.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured.

This was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by along the on Saturday.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in the Keri sector of The strongly retaliated, but three jawans and one Major lost their lives in the firing that took place.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the conducted in response to

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.

Eleven days later, the conducted surgical strike across the and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.

