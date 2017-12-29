JUST IN
Indian boy shot dead in Chicago

ANI  |  Chicago [United States] 

An Indian boy was shot dead in a robbery attempt at Dolton Gas Station in Chicago on Friday.

According to the local media reports, the deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Arshad Vora, a native of Gujarat's Nadiad city.

The other victim who was also shot at was reportedly taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in a critical condition.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 16:30 IST

