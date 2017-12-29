Indian boy shot dead in Chicago

An Indian boy was shot dead in a robbery attempt at Dolton Gas Station in Chicago on Friday.
According to the local media reports, the deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Arshad Vora, a native of Gujarat's Nadiad city.
The other victim who was also shot at was reportedly taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in a critical condition.
Further details are awaited.
