Indo-Pak exchanges prisoners list

and on Monday shared a list of the prisoners lodged in their custody, keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

Committed to addressing the humanitarian issues, shared a list of 250 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen with

Further, it also shared the list of 54 Pakistani civilian prisoners and four fishermen, who have completed their sentences and are awaiting for to confirm their nationality.

Meanwhile, a juvenile Hasnain, whose nationality was verified by Pakistan, is being repatriated today.

On the other hand, also shared a list of 58 civilian prisoners and 399 fishermen lodged in its custody, who are Indians or believed to be Indians.

has repeatedly emphasised the need for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners.

is also awaiting the consular access of Indian nationals, including former and Hamid Nehal Ansari, in Pakistan's custody for whom it has not yet been provided.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)