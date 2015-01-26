Indo-US CEO Meet will raise mutual investment, trade: Adi Godrej

Godrej group chairman Adi Godrej on Monday said the will lead to a tremendous rise in the level of mutual investment and trade between India and the U.S.

"The level of mutual investment and trade will rise dramatically. I don't think it will be necessarily felt only year one, but five years from now, the effects of this visit will be extremely positive. The world is convinced that India is the country of the future," Adi Godrej told ANI.

He said that the will give tremendous momentum to the business relations of the two largest democracies of the world.

"It will give tremendous momentum to the relation business of two largest democracies of the world. The developing India is growing well so I think it is very timely; add tremendous value to the economies of both the countries," he added.

Appreciating the personal equation between Prime Minister and U.S. President Barack Obama, Adi Godrej said some of the learning from the visit even may be implemented in the budget

"The personal equation between the two leaders is very good. The personal relation between the teams has been good and I think it is a very timely visit. Some of the learning from the visit even may be implemented in the budget," he added.

Visiting US President and Prime Minister will jointly address the India-US CEO Forum meeting in New Delhi this evening.

Trade and economic issues, including visa, and impediments hampering investments, are likely to figure in their respective addresses.

The 'Make in India' campaign and the ease of doing business will also be the focus of the meeting, reports said.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Mittal, ICICI Bank Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, and other Indian and US business entrepreneurs are expected to be present on the occasion.