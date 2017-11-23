Indrani playing the 'victim card': Peter Mukerjea

Former media baron on Thursday termed the allegations made by his wife as false and defamatory before the Special (CBI)

Last week, prime accused in the sensational Sheena Bora case, Indrani made a scathing attack at Peter saying he might have abducted her daughter "out of greed and ill-will".

She had told the that Peter and their former driver Shyamwar Rai could be behind the abduction of Sheena, making her untraceable and destroying evidences.

Following which, Peter, in a written reply to the special in Mumbai, said "Indrani was plotting a sinister to drag his name into the case."

"Also, these allegations were made by Indrani to play the 'victim card' but he will not get involved in this mud-slinging game. Rather will try to put his defence before the as per procedure," he wrote.

Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's case, who was killed on April 24, 2012.

Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and ex-driver Rai were arrested in August 2015, while Peter was nabbed in November the same year.