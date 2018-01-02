'Inifinty War' will shake up things for 'Thor', says Anthony Russo

Anthony and Joe Russo, who will be helming Marvel's upcoming superhero movie 'Avengers

According to Contactmusic.com, brothers have announced that the story of 'Infinity War' picks up right where 'Ragnarok' left off, meaning the 'God of Thunder' would still be picking up the pieces of his shattered home world.

In a recent interview with a leading website, Anthony said, "I'm going to pick Thor because Thor, we're picking up his story from the end of 'Ragnarok' and at the end of that as any fan would know his home planet of Asgard is destroyed, and so the character is in new territory so to speak, because his past has been torn away from him to a degree."

The filmmaker also compared Thor's storyline to that of fellow Marvel star ' America', played by Chris Evans, in the brothers' first movie for the franchise ' America: Winter Soldier'.

"I think it's similar to America's situation when we picked up his story in Winter Solider when Joe and I came on to do our first movie for Marvel. Cap was in a place where we were very much catching him up in the modern world and seeing what that meant to him, and figuring out how you move a character that far forward and that far away from where they started back during the 40s, so I think in Thor we have similar opportunities with that character in this movie is that he's going through a radical transformation and he's moving forward in a way where he can never go back, and that's always a fun place to be with a character as a storyteller,'' explained Anthony.

'Avengers: Infinity War' will boast an enormous cast, including as Hulk, as Loki, as America, as Black Widow, as Scarlet Witch, as Thor, as Doctor Strange and many more.

Not all of the established regulars are expected to survive 'Infinity War' and its untitled follow-up - and actually it's Downey Jr who has been among the most hotly-tipped to make an exit.

Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the flick is slated to hit theatres on May 4, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)