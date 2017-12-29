Instagram will soon recommend posts to suit your taste!

Popular image and video sharing app, Instagram, has announced that soon, it will notify users of posts based on their preference through a new section titled "Recommended for You".

The section, as the name suggests, will include anywhere between three to five suggested posts, and is said to appear after the user has viewed all the posts in his/her News Feed, reports while quoting an

Earlier, to view recommended posts, users were directed to the Explore section as they wouldn't be pushed to your home feed. However, with the new update in place, users browsing through their home feed will now no longer only see posts from accounts they directly follow alongside the ads, but can also view recommended posts.

However, the feature cannot be blocked, but can be temporarily disabled by tapping on the three dots that appear above a post and then tapping 'Hide'.

said the new feature is being rolled out to both iOS and versions of the app. However, it is uncertain if the update will be available to Instagram's complete user base.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)