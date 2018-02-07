INX media case: Court sends Indrani Mukerjea to 14-day judicial custody

The on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the media case.

On February 5, a special court ordered the (CBI) to arrest Indrani.

Indrani, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

Earlier on February 2, a had allowed a production warrant against Indrani from a Delhi court after the (ED) told the court that there were discrepancies in the income tax details of Media.

The ED had earlier registered a case against Media, its founder and his wife Indrani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Media has been accused of violating (FIPB) guidelines while receiving investments from

Senior leader P Chidambaram's son Karti is also an accused in the case, which relates to FIPB approval granted in 2006 for receipt of funds by Media.