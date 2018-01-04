INX media case: Karti Chidambaram approaches SC to travel abroad again

Former union minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, accused in the alleged case, appealed to the Supreme Court seeking approval to travel abroad again from January 10 to 20 for business purposes.

The apex court will hear Karti's plea on January 8.

Earlier on November 20, the apex Court allowed to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the UK.

Earlier on January 2, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Karti in a money laundering probe in connection with the case.

The agency has asked him to appear before it on January 11.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the (FIPB) clearance to the for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father, P Chidambaram, was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.

A lookout notice issued by the (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.

The apex court also rejected Karti's plea after the CBI opposed it, saying he might tamper with the evidence, which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation, in the country.

Following this, in November, the Supreme Court allowed Karti to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the UK. He was allowed to go abroad from December 1 to December 10, but with certain terms and conditions.