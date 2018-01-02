INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram to appear before ED on Jan 11

The (ED) on Tuesday summoned former minister P Chidambaram's son in a money laundering probe in connection with the case.

The agency has asked him to appear before it on January 11.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the (FIPB) clearance to the for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father, P Chidambaram, was the minister in the Congress-led

A lookout notice issued by the (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.

The apex also rejected Karti's plea after the opposed it, saying he might tamper with the evidence, which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation, in the country.

Following this, in November, the Supreme allowed Karti to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the He was allowed to go abroad from December 1 to December 10, but with certain terms and conditions.

