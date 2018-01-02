INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram to appear before ED on Jan 11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering probe in connection with the INX Media case.
The agency has asked him to appear before it on January 11.
It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father, P Chidambaram, was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government.
A lookout notice issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission.
The apex court also rejected Karti's plea after the CBI opposed it, saying he might tamper with the evidence, which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation, in the country.
Following this, in November, the Supreme Court allowed Karti to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the UK. He was allowed to go abroad from December 1 to December 10, but with certain terms and conditions.
