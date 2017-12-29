iPhone slowdown: Apple to offer USD 29-worth battery replacements

Soon after news of having slowed down older versions of their flagship device, the iPhone, flooded internet and forums, the company issued an apology to their users, and offered USD 29-worth battery replacements for a year.

The Silicon Valley giant in a letter stated that the replacement offer is being done in a bid to compensate for the degrading quality of batteries.

"We know that some of you feel has let you down. We apologise," the letter read, reports The Verge.

The letter further stated that batteries are "consumable components," and is ready to offer anyone with an 6 or later a battery replacement for USD 29 starting in late January through December 2018.

has also promised to introduce additional to its software, iOS, to provide more information about the battery health in early 2018, so that users are well informed when their batteries are no longer capable of supporting maximum phone performance.

Earlier last week, confirmed the news of slowing down of old iPhones and said those with older batteries will take a hit in performance.

The company, however, clarified that it is not slowing down older iPhones to urge people to upgrade to newer models, but admitted to addressing an issue with devices containing older lithium-ion batteries that result in unexpected shutdowns.

"Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components," the company said in a statement.

