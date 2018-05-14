IPL: Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

has been penalised Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's (IPL) clash against at the

Yesterday, thumped the defending champions by seven wickets, thanks to England batsman (unbeaten at 94) for his fifth consecutive half-century in the ongoing 11th edition of the tournament.

It should be noted that it was Rahane's first breach of the IPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences this season.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL release said.

Rajasthan Royals, who have won their last three IPL matches on the back of three consecutive 'man of the match' performances by England batsman Jos Buttler, will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

The Rahane-led side is currently standing fifth in the IPL standings, having six wins from 12 games they have played so far in the tournament.

