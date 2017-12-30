IS claims responsibility for Cairo church attack

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Coptic Egyptian church in that left nine people dead.

According to 24, the IS confirmed the attack through the group's Amaq news agency.

The on Friday confirmed the death of nine people after a gunman opened fire outside a Coptic in Southern on Friday.

According to local media reports, the exchange of fire between the security forces and the attacker ended with the latter shooting himself.

(US) spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian and condemned the attack.

The IS affiliate in has targeted minority Egyptian Christians in church bombings and shootings during the past year. It has also threatened further attacks against them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)