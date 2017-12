The dreaded terrorist group, Islamic State (IS), has confirmed that it had carried out the that struck the capital on Monday morning.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the group's Amaq news agency, reported.

Local authorities have also confirmed that six people were killed in the blast that took place near the (NDS), an intelligence agency, located in Shash Darak area of

In recent times, IS has claimed responsibility for various attacks in Afghanistan, since their establishment in the country in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)