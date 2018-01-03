Is Nolan coming to India? Here's what Big B has to say

Movie in India, Rejoice! We have some important and happy news for you.

If all works out well, the Christopher Nolan, famous for directing movies like 'Memento', 'Inception', 'The Dark Knight Trilogy', 'Interstellar' and 2017s 'Dunkirk', will be coming to in a month and this news comes from none other than the Shehenshah of -

Big B, via his blog, revealed that will open its facility here by March.

He wrote, "It is all about to change yet again Kodak, that largest name for film, is coming back. Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like 'Dunkirk', the film by that renowned (who) uses only film for his picture."

Adding, "And in a month or so, the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters."

is upbeat about the development as just last month, he was contemplating on why the movie world is still referred to as the "film industry" in the digital age. Hollywood, he says, is getting back to film, again.

The 'Sarkar 3' star also tweeted his excitement on film's comeback to

"News! Don't know if it deserves the tag 'breaking' but celluloid film is back. is to open its facility again fresh and productive in soon by March 2018! Hollywood is apparently switching back to film. Hai hai apni digital film ka kya hoga (What will happen to our digital film)," he tweeted.

On the professional front, will be next seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside Aamir Khan, and

