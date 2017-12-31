ISI behind ill-treatment of Jadhav's family: Hafiz Saeed's aide

A top of (LeT) chief has claimed that Pakistan's intelligence agency had stage-managed every move during Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his mother and wife in earlier this week.

Addressing at a crowd in Rawalpindi, LeT founder revealed an ugly nexus between the and the

" and humiliated Jadhav's family during their visit to They also made Jadhav face his family across a glass wall," said Ameer.

" had requested to allow Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him. showed mercy and invited them. thought that they would meet Jadhav face to face on a sofa but the didn't allow it," added Ameer.

He also claimed the had suspected that something was being hidden by Jadhav's wife in her shoes and the authorities had made her remove it. She was also forced to change her clothes, remove her sindoor and mangalsutra and her hair pin.

There was a glass screen between Jadhav and his family during the entire meeting and they spoke through an Jadhav's mother was also not allowed to speak in their mother tongue.

Earlier on Tuesday, the (MEA) said disregarded the cultural and religious sensibilities of Jadhav's family.

Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was former Indian and was kidnapped from where he had business interests after retiring from the

On April 10, 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a (FGCM) in

On May 18, 2017, the (ICJ) stayed the hanging, after approached it against the death sentence.

has appealed to the court to impose emergency measures for Jadhav's execution to be suspended until the legal battle in Hague concludes, while also accusing of violating the Convention by failing to provide him with consular access and for being in breach of international

has repeatedly rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, alleging he was not an ordinary person and had entered the country with an intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

