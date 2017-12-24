ISL 2017: Keane's debut goal seals ATK's victory

Robbie Keane's first goal in the Hero (ISL) 2017 helped to a 1-0 victory over Dynamos FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in here on Saturday.

Until Keane struck late in the second half, the teams looked destined to share points. But as it turned out, went on to win their second game in success, while Dynamos slumped to yet another defeat to stay rooted to the bottom of the points table.

In the 78th minute, a cushion header from Bipin Singh found Keane on the edge of the box. The former Tottenham striker then showed his class to create an opening for himself with some neat footwork before slotting the ball past Arnab Das Sharma.

After a bright start to the game, both sides turned sloppy in possession. But Keane, who missed a few games due to injury, was influential for the home side throughout the game.

Five minutes into the game, a drop of the shoulder gave Keane enough space inside the box to find Jayesh Rane but his header went just wide without troubling the A few minutes later, had a strong penalty shout.

Prabir Das went galloping down the right right wing and his attempted cross was handled by inside the box. But the referee showed no interest and the game went on.

At the other end, had a great chance to give the lead at the half-hour mark. After some good work in the penalty box, the attacker took a shot at goal. But, unfortunately, his effort was deflected off an defender and went way above the crossbar.

In the second half, Keane could have opened the scoring for Teddy Sheringham's side in the game that saw a few chances created. Jayesh Rane forwarded a quality ball to who attempted a shot at goal. Arnab pulled off a good save to deny Keane from scoring his maiden ISL goal.

However, in the end, Keane's strike turned out to be enough for to take all three points.

will now face FC Goa on December 31 here, while the Dynamos will encounter City on December 29 in

