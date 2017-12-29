ISL 2017: Mumbai City to take Bottom-placed Dynamos

City FC will look to continue their winning streak as they take bottom-placed Dynamos in the Hero (ISL) on Friday evening, here at the Football Arena in Andheri, where the home side has lost once but conceded just twice in three matches.

Dynamos are in the midst of a wretched run of five defeats in a row while City have lost just once in their last four matches.

The stakes are very different for both sides: a win for will take them off the bottom of the table; for City, three points means equalling table-toppers Chennaiyin FC.

It could not have been starker, but such have been Delhi's woes this season that it is not surprising. They've shipped an incredible 15 goals this season and scored just five.

"It's not about pressure but it is high time that we start winning games. That's what we've come to do here. Everything was right: the training, the team and the performances as well. The only thing not working is the thrust in the final third and the finishing," said Shakti Chauhan, of Dynamos.

Chauhan made it clear that the team isn't feeling the pressure with respect to its performance, or rather the lack of it. Instead, it was more about turning these performances into victories.

He also said that the ISL was such a league where two wins could get you moving up the table and a third would suddenly see a side enter the top half.

"What games are telling us is that every match is going to be tough. We have to play with a lot of seriousness and focus and I hope we learn that as the games go by. For us, it is really important to make it two wins in a row," said City

His team has, so far, failed to stitch two wins together and it is that sort of form which sees clubs rocket up the league table with matches coming thick and fast.

City have slowly and surely shown that they can turn on the heat when it matters the most. However, the Dynamos team is like a wounded animal, and there is no guessing how they will strike.

