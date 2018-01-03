Israel detains 20 Palestinian citizens

-
Israel on Wednesday detained at least 20 Palestinians in multiple pre-dawn raids across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
According to Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), who was quoted by WAFA news agency, Israeli forces detained seven Palestinians during separate raids in Yaabad and Qabatiya towns, located south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
Six more Palestinians were arrested at the West Bank districts of Ramallah and al-Bireh. One of the detainees was identified as a former prisoner from the Beit Rima village in north-west Ramallah.
Two others were rounded up from the Salem village, located to the east of Nablus in northern West Bank. Another Palestinian was detained from Beit Ummar town in the north of Hebron.
In East Jerusalem, forces also detained a Palestinian during a raid in Anata. Three more were held during an overnight raid in Jabal al-Mukabbir.
As per official data of PPS, around 740 Palestinians, including 190 children and 15 women, have been detained by Israeli forces ever since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6 last year.
Protests in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip erupted after Trump announced the relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Since then, Israeli forces have killed 12 Palestinians. At least 2,900 others have been injured and more than 400 arrested.
On December 24 last year, Israel also sealed off the entrance to the West Bank cities of Ramallah and al-Bireh until further notice.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has also rejected US peace efforts and called on the European Union (EU) to take the lead in the Israel-Palestine peace process.
Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites. However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as the capital of its future state.
