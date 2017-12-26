Israel in touch with 'at least ten countries' over embassies transfer to Jerusalem: Deputy Minister

Israel is in touch with "at least ten countries" over the possible transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem, a deputy minister said on Monday.
"We are in contact with at least ten countries, some of them in Europe to discuss the move," Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told a public radio.
Hotovely's statement comes a day after Guatemala said it would move its embassy to the city. The move was called "shameful" by Palestinian officials.
Hotovely said also US President Donald Trump's statement would "trigger a wave" of such moves.
Earlier on Decemeber 19, the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, calling for the withdrawal of President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The U.S. was the sole dissenting vote.
The move comes after Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and has prompted international criticism and sparked protests across the world.
