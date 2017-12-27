'It is not enough to compete' says Jose Mourinho after Man Unt ends game with draw

said that Manchester United's investment of close to 300 million pounds is not enough to compete, after his side ended the game with a draw of 2-2 with at

"It is not enough. And the price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs. So the big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for that history," quoted Mourinho as saying.

Mourinho added that big club is one thing, while big team is another.

"One thing is a big club and another thing is a big team. They are two different things. We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a team that is not one of the best teams in the world. Manchester City buy full-backs for the price of strikers. When you speak about big clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club."

"When you tell [describe] a club like Manchester United, do you think is not as big as us? You think they are not as big as we are? Do you think Real Madrid are not as big as we are? You think Inter is not as big as we are? There are many big clubs and you say big clubs, I know what is a big club," he added.

City spent 130 million pounds on the defenders Benjamin Mendy, and in the summer, while United paid more than 140 million pounds for Romelu Lukaku, and

United trailed to strikes from and and Mourinho criticised his players for allowing the visitors to take the lead in the third minute after Lukaku failed to clear.

"The of so much dominance, two goals, is a miserable number. The boys do what they can; they are trying hard with the problems and we have," he said.

Mourinho said he is not happy with the result, but added that he happy with his players.

"The quality of our play, the risk that we took today and also against Leicester, the team that deserved to win both matches is us," he said.

