Ivanka Trump extends support to Iranians "seeking freedom from tyranny'

Donald Trump's daughter has extended her support to Iranians "seeking freedom from tyranny" and said she was inspired by the heroism and bravery of the peaceful protesters in

"Inspired by the heroism & bravery of the peaceful protesters in # We must stand by the Iranian people as they seek freedom from tyranny," Ivanka said on twitter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Trump said it was time for change in Iran, following ongoing protests against alleged corruption and rising inflation in the country.

" is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!" Trump tweeted yesterday.

Trump on Saturday condemned the arrests of the protesters in the anti- agitation that has left at least ten people dead in

In a series of tweets, Trump warned that the " is watching" and the people of wanted a change in its regime.

He tweeted, "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The is watching!"

"The entire understands that the good people of want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran's people are what their leaders fear the most....", Trump said on tweet.

The outbreak of unrest reflects the growing discontent over rising prices and alleged corruption, as well as concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as and

