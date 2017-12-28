IVI to distribute spectacles to Madurai Central Prison inmates, police personnel

At least 217 inmates and 72 police staff of the Central will receive free spectacles from the Vision Institute (IVI) here today.

Earlier screened 538 men and women in the A total of 304 spectacles are to be distributed. Fifteen spectacles will be distributed in mid-January.

The of IVI, Vinod Daniel, acknowledged the support of Mr. and Mr. from Krishna Eye Care, who partnered with to conduct the screening.

Mr. Daniel said, "Refractive error is one of the most common causes of visual impairment. Through our campaigns, we hope to not only provide spectacles to the needy but also raise awareness about issues relating to visual impairment."

He also added that studies in the have highlighted that 70 percent of juvenile offenders do have undiagnosed vision problems. The initiative is our way of reaching out to prisons and their inmates.

Mrs. Grace Browning, of Krupa Foundation, said she was appreciative of the involvement of in this project which would be of tremendous benefit to the spectacle recipients who in most cases come from an "underprivileged background who may not have had an access to this, otherwise."

also acknowledged the support of for providing free spectacles and the for coordinating logistics aspects of the campaign.

