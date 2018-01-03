ixigo bags 1st place in Workplace Experience Ranking for 2017

India's leading travel search marketplace, ixigo, has been recognized as the best place to work by Experience Ranking among large startups in

Culturro collaborated with BW World in partnership with and to develop a platform to recognize the startups that contribute to the holistic growth of their employees.

The survey was organized to evaluate the overall experience of employees at their organization.

The productivity of the employees and their tenure in the company largely depends on their experience within the organization.

The parameters under which the organizations were measured were enablement, communication, organizational alignment, ownership, wellbeing, agility, performance focus, growth and development, innovation and developing leaders.

"We are delighted to win the Experience Ranking 2017. The recognition underscores our commitment to employee satisfaction since the inception of ixigo. The absence of hierarchy and the freedom to lead activities and express their opinion makes the system transparent and motivates our employees to do more," said ixigo AVP HR,

"Over the last couple of years, we have spawned a culture of honing intrapreneurs who are recognized and respected as domain experts within the industry. We make sure to provide them with ample opportunities. Our constant endeavor has been to foster an environment that would enable the employees to achieve their highest potential," Chawla added.

