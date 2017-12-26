J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama

An encounter is reportedly underway in Karnabal Samboora area of South Kashmir's district between the terrorists and the security forces on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped.

50 RR, Police and 110 Battalion (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the encounter is underway.

Earlier on Monday, the (ISPR) alleged that the killed three Army personnel and injured one in "unprovoked ceasefire violation" along the Line of Control (LoC) at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawalakot.

