One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces at Kulgam in Kashmir

The encounter is still underway

ANI  |  Kulgam 

Representative Image of security forces

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that started between the security forces and terrorists in Kulgam's Tantrypora Saturday morning.

The encounter is still underway.

More details are awaited.

Yesterday, one of the five injured policemen of the Pantha Chowk terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries.

At least five police personnel got injured after terrorists attacked a bus of security personnel at Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) also lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

First Published: Sat, September 02 2017. 08:00 IST

