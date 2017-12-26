J&K: One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and terrorists here on Tuesday.

The encounter, reportedly, began in Karnabal Samboora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district between the militants and the security forces on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Two more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

Police, 110 Battalion (CRPF) and 50 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) have been deployed at the site, where the encounter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)