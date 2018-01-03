J-K: Oppn walks out of assembly amid uproar over Kashmir killings

Opposition on Wednesday walked out of the legislative assembly after the disallowed discussions on the killing of civilians and security situation in the valley.

Opposition parties raised slogans and jumped in the well soon after the walked in to address the joint session.

The opposition had earlier moved an adjournment motion for today seeking suspension of all business to discuss civilian killings and the security situation in

Around 400 people were killed in violence in in 2017, including terrorist and soldiers of the Indian security forces.

This unprovoked firing has been continuously witnessed from the Pakistani side across the border, in which many Indian security personnel and civilians have lost their lives.

The ceasefire violations, which amounted to 228 in 2016, have reached 503 this year (till October 5).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)