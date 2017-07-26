J&K Police arrests a stonepelter, who became LeT terrorist

Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a stone-pelter, who turned into (LeT) terrorist, from the area of district.

"Today a joint naka of 22-RR, the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and the Police was laid at Fruit Mandi crossing During naka checking, one individual identified as Basit Najar of was apprehended. We have recovered one pistol from his possession," said a police official.

The officials said on questioning, the accused revealed that he along with his associate Danish Mantoo recently joined the outfit and were active in area.

"It is pertinent to mention that photos of Basit Najar holding a pistol recently surfaced on the social networking sites. Before joining militancy, Basit was a notorious stone-pelter and was a mastermind in organising stone-pelting and motivating youth for stone-pelting in town", the officer said.

Recently, a video surfaced showing Najar with other active terrorists in protests during the funeral of a terrorist in the Valley.

A first information report (FIR) under Section 297/2016 u/s 147, 148, 149, 336 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 231/2016 u/s 147, 148, 149, 336 of RPC has been registered against him.