Jadhav's kin to visit Pak on Dec 25

Wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav will travel to Pakistan on December 25 by a commercial flight and will return the same evening, Pakistan's Foreign Office said today.
Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J.P. Singh would accompany them.
"India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal, said in a Twitter post.
The meeting will last between 15 minutes to an hour and the two women will be allowed to speak to media if they wish to, the Dawn said, citing the diplomatic sources, as saying.
On December 20, Pakistan issued visas to Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him on humanitarian grounds.
Jadhav's family had applied for visas last week.
Earlier this month, Pakistan had agreed to facilitate the visit of Jadhav's kin and also assured their safety, security and freedom of movement in the nation.
Pakistan has repeatedly rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and alleged that he is not an ordinary person and had entered the country with an intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.
Jadhav was arrested in Pakistan's Balochistan Province over charges of alleged involvement in espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he had business interests after retiring from the navy.
Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan this year in April.
However, the International Court of Justice on May 18, 2017, stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence.
