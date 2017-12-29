Jadhav was never arrested from Balochistan: Baloch leader

Baloch leader Hyrbyair has stated that was "never arrested from Balochistan", in fact he was, "abducted from by Pakistani state-sponsored religious proxies and handed over to Pakistani forces."

"The Indian citizen Jadhav was never arrested from He was, in fact, abducted from by Pakistani state-sponsored religious proxies and handed over to Pakistani forces. There have been numerous such incidents in the past where religious extremists abducted Baloch refugees in or on their way to and sold them to and army," said

"In the late 70s and the 80s element of Pakistan-backed killed innocent Baloch refugees, severed their heads from the body and took pictures to get head money from and the Pakistani army," he added.

Responding to the treatment meted out to the mother and the wife of Jadhav, "in the name of security procedures," during the meeting on December 25, the Baloch leader stated that, it " should open and the rest of the world's eye about Pakistani state's inhuman treatment and humiliation of Baloch women."

"If can disrespect an elderly woman who travelled from to visit her son then it should not need rocket science to imagine what the Baloch prisoners, including women and children, go through at army's secret and illegal detention centres," said.

Underscoring the existence of the secret torture cells in Pakistan, said, "Even a Pakistani Senator recently said that "there were secret torture cells operating throughout the country [Pakistan]." The Pakistani media quoted him as saying, "no one, including the parliament and Supreme Court, knows about how many such torture cells are present, the number of people that are present there and the number of people that have died during interrogation. He further said that no one knew what happened to the people who died."

Warning against Pakistan's deception, the Baloch leader added that is not a country to be trusted because "we Baloch have experienced and learnt that is the poisonous snake that bites the very hand which feeds it.

