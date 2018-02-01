Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley arrives at Ministry of Finance in North Block

-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrived at the Ministry of Finance (North Block) on Thursday morning ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2018-19.
Jaitley, who examined the final copy of the document on Wednesday evening here, is expected to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan hereafter, following which he will arrive at Parliament at 9 am.
Following a cabinet meeting, Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament around 11 am.
He is also expected to address the media at around 3.30 pm this afternoon.
This will be the last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led government and the first post the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
