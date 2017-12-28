Japan assists other countries improve their sewerage systems

-
The Bureau of Sewerage at Tokyo Metropolitan Government is working with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to create awareness regarding technologies and know-how through international cooperation accumulated at Bureau of Sewerage.
This effort was undertaken in cooperation with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as part of the cooperative activity "Grassroots Power in Action".
This activity takes advantage of Japan's various technologies and experiences introduced by JICA to the world, the project aims to nurture human resources of local engineers who operate and maintain sewage systems in Malaysia.
"Sewerage Technology Practice Center" is a large-scale training plant in Tokyo that has a variety of facilities related to sewerage. Trainees from Malaysia here can comprehensively learn sewer systems, operations, and management for three weeks schedule.
"Bureau of Sewerage, Tokyo Metropolitan Government is cooperating with the sewerage development project in the Langat district in Malaysia. For the trainees who will return to Malaysia, this is the full-scale training content that they could experience before going back," said Tomio Hoshi of the Bureau of Sewerage, Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The Bureau of Sewerage has been maintaining the urban activities of the capital and solving various problems to provide stable sewer services. By providing advanced water treatment technology, the bureau has accumulated diverse technologies and know-how, such as constructions method of sewer pipes, and so on.
"The most important part is the management system. So what I can say that in Tokyo there is the most advanced technology and best practice in management. We will convey all these ideas and information, share the knowledge that we gained here and let the management decide how to control it," said Hazizul Sham Bin Mohamad Husein, a trainee from Malaysia.
"Sewer rehab is to rectify the underground pipe, and in all my experience I have never seen such an advanced technology, so I am very interested in this and will propose to my management that we need to try this new technology," added A Rodzi Bin Sharif, another trainee from Malaysia.
Advanced sewerage technology in Tokyo will contribute to the maintenance of the sewer systems of countries around the world.
