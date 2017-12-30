Japanese couple arrested after confined daughter found dead

In a shocking incident, a Japanese couple were arrested after their 33-year-old daughter was found to death in a confined room of their house.

According to Fox News, the couple and were arrested by the on Friday over the suspicion of illegally disposing of a body.

The couple, while recording their statements, at an station, admitted to keeping their daughter, Airi Kakimoto, in a windowless room for about 15 years, since she was ill.

"Our daughter was mentally ill and, from age 16 or 17, she became violent, so we kept her inside the room," Airi's parents told the police.

The room Airi's parents kept her in had a double door that could not be unlocked from inside and was equipped with about 10 cameras outside. The area was also barricaded with a six-foot fence.

The couple also said that they used to feed Airi once a day and made her drink water through a tube. The police later found that the young woman was found in 'a state of extreme malnutrition.'

The parents discovered that their daughter died on December 18, but did not report it until December 23. According to the police, Airi appeared to have died from 'exposure to the cold.'

There have been other reports of parents in allegedly murdering their children, who are specially-abled when looking after them becomes a burden.

