Javadekar's fancy prop to prevent harmful radiation: Landline-receiver

ANI  |  New Delhi 

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar talks on phone during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi | PTI Photo

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was spotted using a landline-receiver in order to avoid the harmful radiation released by mobile phones, outside the Parliament, on Friday.

In order to safeguard himself from the radiation, Javadekar was seen talking over the purple landline-receiver - attached to his cellphone.

Javedkar was clicked with the landline-receiver outside the Parliament when he came to attend the winter session.

The minister, however, didn't disclose the reason for carrying the fancy prop.
First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 16:37 IST

