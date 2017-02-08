TRENDING ON BS
JD(U) expresses 'shock' after Jatiley says note ban talks began in Feb 2016

Bihar's ruling party said that the FM's statement should have come sooner

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), on Wednesday, expressed surprise on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's statement that consultations on the note ban were going on since February 2016.

"The Parliament is running for so long and he is the Finance Minister. He should have said this fact earlier, which is against the contrary (opinion) that demonetisation has been taken in haste. It is surprising that he is speaking after such a long time," JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav told ANI.

Jaitley revealed that a series of consultations were held between the government and top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) functionaries on demonetisation since February last year before the central bank board took a formal decision and conveyed it to the government. After which, the government took the final call.

He added that eight of the 10 directors of the RBI Board were present at the November 8 meeting which made an independent final recommendation with regard to demonetisation to the government.

