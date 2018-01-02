Jessica Alba welcomes baby boy

has received the 'best gift' to ring in the New Year!

The 36-year-old has welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Warren.

The newest member of the family joins the couple's two daughters, six-year-old and nine-year-old

posted a picture of her newborn on and wrote alongside, "Hayes Warren 12/31/17 Best to ring in the New Year!! and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro."

The 'Sin City' star revealed she was expecting her third baby with Warren in an adorable video in July.

