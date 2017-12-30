Jitendra Singh calls Kamala Mills fire 'an unfortunate incident'

of State (MoS) Dr Singh on Saturday said the fire at Mumbai's Mills was an unfortunate incident.

Singh told ANI, "Certainly, this is an unfortunate happening and I think each one of us who have learnt about it is feeling the tragedy and loss of lives."

Singh further said he was sure the concerned authorities would launch an investigation in the case.

"I am sure the concerned authorities will go into the reasons which led to this and also make sure that such things do not happen again," said Singh.

He added, "Not only in Mumbai, but in many other parts of the country, the authorities should take up proper measures because is a rapidly growing country."

Meanwhile, the (BMC) has launched an anti-encroachment drive against illegal structures in compound as well as at Mills.

The police, earlier in the day, also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case.

The massive fire, which claimed 14 lives, reportedly had broken out from the '1 Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Five officials were suspended and the Police booked the owner of the pub for negligence, besides other charges.

