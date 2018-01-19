Jitendra Singh likely to meet injured in ceasefire violation along LoC

Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh is expected to meet those injured in the firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Hira Nagar and R. S.
Pura sectors.
At least 11 civilians were injured in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier in the day.
Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation in Ramgarh sector, five in Hiranagar sector in Kathua and four in RS Pura sector in the Valley.
Two persons were also killed in RS Pura today.
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also launched a massive retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.
This is the second consecutive day when Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs).
More details are awaited.
