Jitendra Singh likely to meet injured in ceasefire violation along LoC

of State (MoS) is expected to meet those injured in the firing by in and Kashmir's Hira and R. S.

Pura sectors.

At least 11 civilians were injured in various areas of and Kashmir as violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) earlier in the day.

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation in Ramgarh sector, five in Hiranagar sector in Kathua and four in RS Pura sector in the Valley.

Two persons were also killed in RS Pura today.

The (BSF) personnel also launched a massive retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.

This is the second consecutive day when Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs).

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)